Model School at Kohsar Market being upgraded to 'blended learning centre'

The Islamabad Model School (I-V) F-6/3 , a primary-level school located beside the Federal Capital's Kohsar Market, is being transformed into a "blended learning centre" having all the digital facilities for marginalized students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The Islamabad Model School (I-V) F-6/3 , a primary-level school located beside the Federal Capital's Kohsar Market, is being transformed into a "blended learning centre" having all the digital facilities for marginalized students.

Under the stewardship of senior bureaucrat Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, all the classrooms in the school had been creatively made more interactive for students, said a news release on Monday.

LCDs with editable video material had been installed in the classrooms where the students would be able to learn through blended learning. A fully dedicated and free WIFI would be available in all the classes.

An art studio was being set up for teaching painting, calligraphy and sculpture, besides the Robotics Lab, a NUST startup, which would help the students learn 3D painting and robotics, the press release added.

Moreover, it said, an ECD Centre was being established to teach the kindergarten kids through the gaming technique. A separate play area was being designed for them.

A Tech Learning Space having three portions had also been set up. The first portion comprised the Projection Area where the students would watch documentaries and the second one was the Mind Game Corner where the students would play chess, scrabble and other mind games, the press release added.

The third portion had different work stations where the students would learn scratching, coding, and python, it said, adding chrome books would also be available in the area.

The press release said a maths lab was also set up, which was also a NUST startup where students would learn mathematics with the gaming technique.

Each of classroom had been painted with a different colour scheme and all the walls of the school were being decorated with different paintings and messages of clean environment, technology, tourism, calligraphy, road safety signs, etc.

A sports arena comprising facilities for football, boxing, basket ball and skipping was also being set up.

A kitchen garden was also being developed in the school compound so that the students could learn about kitchen gardening.

The library was being redesigned with books on all topics, with portion of E-Library. "This library will develop a reading culture among the students," the press release said.

Some 300 students, over 60 percent of them belonging to minorities and marginalized community would have the opportunity to get quality education in accordance with the Sustainable Development Goals and as per the needs of 21st century, it added.

A brand-new Early Childhood Development Center was on the horizon, set to take roots within the premises of the government primary school, alongside a state-of-the-art sports arena.

The school management, in the news release, expressed gratitude to Nasir Uddin Rupani for playing a pivotal role in the establishment of the cutting-edge arena.

Rupani , a Pakistani businessman residing in the United States, heads the Rupani Foundation, a non-profit organization.