Modern System Of Waste Management To Be Introduced In Punjab: Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique has said that a comprehensive and modern system of solid waste management will be introduced on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and a uniform sanitation system will be implemented in the entire province.
In this regard, orders were issued to the Chief Officers (Cos) of all waste management companies to report on the operational model by working jointly. While introducing a uniform and modern sanitation system, planning should be done for the quality and sustainability of local government system and municipal services. He stated this while addressing participants in an “Open Kutchery” at Camp Office Daska.
Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daska Anwar Ali Kanjo, Chief Officer (CO) District Council Ulfat Shehzad, SDO Municipal Committee Daska Uzair, officers of relevant departments, political and social leaders of constituency PP-51 were also present.
The minister said that vacancies had been created due to reforms in the local government, which would create employment opportunities for people.
Jobs will be provided on merit, he added.
On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the proposed project will be completed within the deadline to introduce a sustainable sanitation system. He appreciated the efforts of local authorities and workers of Municipal Committee Daska for immediate disposal of rainwater from low-lying areas of Daska city during the recent rains.
He said that the employees would be strongly encouraged for performing their duties diligently and dedication, while negligence would be held strictly accountable. He directed the Chief Officer District Council and officials concerned of the Municipal Committee to ensure the completion of the development schemes within the stipulated time and not to compromise on the quality of the projects.
He listened to public complaints and problems and also issued orders for their early redress.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Football: German Bundesliga results
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda
Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner
Tennis: Bucharest ATP results
Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final
1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tributes to Dr. Iqbal for awakening Muslims, paid on his 86th death anniversary8 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for Bahawalpur9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan sends 8th Shipment of Aid to Palestine9 minutes ago
-
DC Musa Khail faces suspension for delay in rescuing child fallen into well9 minutes ago
-
PFA imposes over Rs one lac fine on various food points19 minutes ago
-
Tourism Advisor hints on reducing funding, staffing of non performing entities29 minutes ago
-
PTI leadership always instigated people to de-stabilize country for personal gains: Talal Ch39 minutes ago
-
Governor KP condoles martyrdom of two customs officials39 minutes ago
-
Roof of a house caved-in, six injured including four children39 minutes ago
-
IMCG Bhara Kahu struggles without a regular principal39 minutes ago
-
Dry weather likely to persist in Sindh49 minutes ago
-
AIOU to hold Lahore convocation on April 281 hour ago