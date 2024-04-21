Modern system of waste management to be introduced in Punjab: minister

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique has said that a comprehensive and modern system of solid waste management will be introduced on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and a uniform sanitation system will be implemented in the entire province.

In this regard, orders were issued to the Chief Officers (Cos) of all waste management companies to report on the operational model by working jointly. While introducing a uniform and modern sanitation system, planning should be done for the quality and sustainability of local government system and municipal services. He stated this while addressing participants in an “Open Kutchery” at Camp Office Daska.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daska Anwar Ali Kanjo, Chief Officer (CO) District Council Ulfat Shehzad, SDO Municipal Committee Daska Uzair, officers of relevant departments, political and social leaders of constituency PP-51 were also present.

The minister said that vacancies had been created due to reforms in the local government, which would create employment opportunities for people.

Jobs will be provided on merit, he added.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the proposed project will be completed within the deadline to introduce a sustainable sanitation system. He appreciated the efforts of local authorities and workers of Municipal Committee Daska for immediate disposal of rainwater from low-lying areas of Daska city during the recent rains.

He said that the employees would be strongly encouraged for performing their duties diligently and dedication, while negligence would be held strictly accountable. He directed the Chief Officer District Council and officials concerned of the Municipal Committee to ensure the completion of the development schemes within the stipulated time and not to compromise on the quality of the projects.

He listened to public complaints and problems and also issued orders for their early redress.