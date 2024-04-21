‘Modi Regime Trying To Promote Its False Narrative In IIOJ&K
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The Modi-led fascist Indian regime is trying to distort truth and twist facts to promote its false narrative in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).
A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said, "The Modi regime intends to hoodwink the world into believing as if everything is normal in the occupied territory."
It said, "India is continuously spreading propaganda to push the false narrative of so-called normalcy returning to IIOJK."
"India is crafting false narratives of investment and development to justify its illegal actions of 5th August 2019 in the occupied territory," it added.
The report said continued detentions, slapping of draconian laws on the Kashmiris, everyday raids and cordon and search operations debunk India’s claim of normalcy.
It said, "Indian troops have converted IIOJK into an open jail where basic human rights are abused on a perpetual basis.
It said New Delhi has turned Kashmir into the world’s most militarized zone but intends to paint the picture that all is well in the territory but the fact is that all is against normal there."
The report said, "India has a long history of using falsehood as its state policy to hoodwink the world about the real situation in IIOJK and the international community must press India to allow the Kashmiris to decide their future themselves."
"Kashmiri people must be heard and granted the opportunity to decide their own future," it maintained.
The report said, "Peace and stability will remain a distant dream in South Asia without settling the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Football: German Bundesliga results
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda
Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner
Tennis: Bucharest ATP results
Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final
1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Iranian President to arrive Pakistan on Monday7 minutes ago
-
Polling process continues peacefully on NA-196 bye-election7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan sends humanitarian assistance tranche for Gaza: FM7 minutes ago
-
ECP launches swift helpline for election complaints7 minutes ago
-
Watermelon: A mouthwatering summer fruit with 92pc water attract consumers7 minutes ago
-
48 power thieves nabbed in Sargodha17 minutes ago
-
Food Minister visits Sahadi Yateem Khana in Mardan17 minutes ago
-
NBF striving to promote book reading17 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib takes notice of growing complaints in ETO Office17 minutes ago
-
MoHR, National IT Board launches App for differently-abled child17 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 177,100 cusecs water17 minutes ago
-
Rs 779.4 mln imposed on 7485 electricity thieves in Fesco Sargodha circle27 minutes ago