‘Modi regime trying to promote its false narrative in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The Modi-led fascist Indian regime is trying to distort truth and twist facts to promote its false narrative in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said, "The Modi regime intends to hoodwink the world into believing as if everything is normal in the occupied territory."

It said, "India is continuously spreading propaganda to push the false narrative of so-called normalcy returning to IIOJK."

"India is crafting false narratives of investment and development to justify its illegal actions of 5th August 2019 in the occupied territory," it added.

The report said continued detentions, slapping of draconian laws on the Kashmiris, everyday raids and cordon and search operations debunk India’s claim of normalcy.

It said, "Indian troops have converted IIOJK into an open jail where basic human rights are abused on a perpetual basis.

It said New Delhi has turned Kashmir into the world’s most militarized zone but intends to paint the picture that all is well in the territory but the fact is that all is against normal there."

The report said, "India has a long history of using falsehood as its state policy to hoodwink the world about the real situation in IIOJK and the international community must press India to allow the Kashmiris to decide their future themselves."

"Kashmiri people must be heard and granted the opportunity to decide their own future," it maintained.

The report said, "Peace and stability will remain a distant dream in South Asia without settling the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations."