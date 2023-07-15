Mohenjodaro train to restart from July 20

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Railways has decided to restore 213-Up/214-Down Mohenjodaro passenger train from July 20 to facilitate people of the area.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, the train would run between Kotri and Rohri (Sindh) via Dadu and Habibkot.

The train will leave Kotri for Rohri at 8:15 a.m. and it will reach its destination at 7:30 p.m. via Sehwan Sharif, Dadu, Mohenjodaro, Larkana and Sukkur. While from Rohri, the train will leave at 7:00 a.m. and reach Kotri at 6:15 p.m. via the same route. The train composition will consist of 8 economy class passenger coaches, one brake and one power van.