MoMA working to achieve target of 14 SDGs to get sustainable fisheries

Ministry of Maritime Affairs is working effectively to achieve the target of Sustainable Development Goal 14 (SDG) to get the sustainable fisheries in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) : In this regard, the cthanked the food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) who has provided the opportunity to transform Pakistan's fishing gears from gill netters to long liners, said a press release. The minister also thanked Fisheries Development Commissioner (FDC).

He said that the discussion during recent webinar from the FAO Experts had enlisted the areas which need to be improved and to be incorporated in the coming National Plan of Action for Marine Capture Fisheries.

He said that "whatever discussion which had been done will not only be left just for completing formalities but utilized for benefit of this sector".

"I am sure that there is no dearth of experts and hard workers in our countries and by taking guidance from this meeting we could achieve a lot", he added.