Open Menu

Monsoon Plantation Drive Kicks Off At Sir Syed Science College

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2023 | 09:49 PM

Monsoon plantation drive kicks off at Sir Syed Science College

A monsoon plantation campaign was launched here on Monday at Sir Syed Science College Rawalpindi Mall Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :A monsoon plantation campaign was launched here on Monday at Sir Syed Science College Rawalpindi Mall Road.

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Regional Director Rawalpindi Nasreen Akhtar Mirza, Director Students Affairs Syed Kazim Ali Shah, Additional Director Regional Services Safirullah, DFO Malik Amir Sohail and others planted different saplings in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Mirza said following the guidance of AIOU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mehmood plantation drive is underway to achieve the goal of Green Pakistan.

It is to be mentioned that AIOU Vice Chancellor started the "Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 2023" by planting a maple leaf sapling in the main campus of Islamabad on August 4. The Vice-Chancellor had said on this occasion that plantation has become the most important need of the country in view of climate change.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Amir Sohail Road Rawalpindi Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University August Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited

Recent Stories

Physical remands of Asad Shah extends

Physical remands of Asad Shah extends

21 seconds ago
 AJK govt to continue safeguarding people's rights: ..

AJK govt to continue safeguarding people's rights: Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Mi ..

22 seconds ago
 Pakistan pays tribute to victims of terrorism

Pakistan pays tribute to victims of terrorism

24 seconds ago
 Shanghai MG Chemicals considering to set up produc ..

Shanghai MG Chemicals considering to set up production unit in Faisalabad

26 seconds ago
 RWMC carries out anti-smog awareness drive in Pind ..

RWMC carries out anti-smog awareness drive in Pindora area

28 seconds ago
 Newly appointed CS calls on Governor Mohammed Kamr ..

Newly appointed CS calls on Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori

9 minutes ago
Four illegal housing schemes sealed

Four illegal housing schemes sealed

9 minutes ago
 Newly appointed IGP Sindh calls on Governor

Newly appointed IGP Sindh calls on Governor

9 minutes ago
 Computerized Domicile, PRC center established in S ..

Computerized Domicile, PRC center established in Sanghar

9 minutes ago
 NBF to launch special learning material for slow l ..

NBF to launch special learning material for slow learners soon: Minister

7 minutes ago
 30 fertilizer dealers booked on hoarding, overchar ..

30 fertilizer dealers booked on hoarding, overcharging

7 minutes ago
 PCB Greens beat Whites by 84 runs in women's pract ..

PCB Greens beat Whites by 84 runs in women's practice match

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan