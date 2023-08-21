Monsoon plantation drive kicks off at Sir Syed Science College

A monsoon plantation campaign was launched here on Monday at Sir Syed Science College Rawalpindi Mall Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :A monsoon plantation campaign was launched here on Monday at Sir Syed Science College Rawalpindi Mall Road.

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Regional Director Rawalpindi Nasreen Akhtar Mirza, Director Students Affairs Syed Kazim Ali Shah, Additional Director Regional Services Safirullah, DFO Malik Amir Sohail and others planted different saplings in the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Mirza said following the guidance of AIOU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mehmood plantation drive is underway to achieve the goal of Green Pakistan.

It is to be mentioned that AIOU Vice Chancellor started the "Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 2023" by planting a maple leaf sapling in the main campus of Islamabad on August 4. The Vice-Chancellor had said on this occasion that plantation has become the most important need of the country in view of climate change.