Moon sighted, first Ramazan to begin from Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on Monday announced that the moon of holy month of Ramazan has been sighted at various nook and cranny of the country and the first of Ramazan, 1445 AH would fall on Tuesday, March 12.

Addressing a press conference, he said despite cloudy weather condition at various areas of the country, the committee had received solid testimonies of moon sighting from a number of areas.

Maulana Azad informed that the meeting witnessed the participation of esteemed members from both Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees, including Director General Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Ghulam Murtaza from the Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, Dr Sardar Sarfaraz from the Pakistan Meteorological Department, and Zainul Abedin from the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Among the distinguished members of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee were Yasin Zafar, Allama Dr Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Mufti Faisal Ahmed, Qari Abdul Rauf Madani, Mufti Ali Asghar Attari, Mufti Yusuf Kashmiri, Mufti Zameer Ahmad Sajid, Pir Syed Shahid Ali Jilani, Maulana Abdul Malik Brohi, Maulana Ashraf Ali, Mufti Qari Mehrullah, Sahibzada Syed Habibullah Chishti, and Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi, he added.

He said representatives from the Zonal Committee Peshawar included Maulana Ehsanul Haq, Maulana Mufti Fazlullah, Maulana Muhammad Ali Shah, Maulana Syed Abdul Basir Rostami, Allama Abid Hussain Shakri, and Mufti Atiqullah Qadri, along with other esteemed scholars.

Maulana Azad emphasized that similar meetings of zonal committees across the country held at their respective headquarters in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, and Islamabad to decide the moon sighting of the holy month of Ramazan 1445 AH.

Concluding his remarks, he prayed for the peace and prosperity of the nation and country. He also prayed for a peaceful settlement of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine issues.