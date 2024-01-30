Moonis Elahi Declared PO In Money Laundering Case
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 09:46 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) A special court (Central) on Tuesday declared former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's son, Moonis Elahi, a proclaimed offender (PO) and issued his perpetual arrest warrants in a money laundering case.
Special Court (Central) Judge Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh passed the orders while hearing the money laundering case.
Earlier, the investigation officer submitted a report about proclamation proceedings, stating that Moonis Elahi was continuously hiding to avoid arrest. He submitted that the process had been completed for declaring Moonis Elahi a proclaimed offender. He pleaded with the court to declare Moonis Elahi a proclaimed offender.
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered a case against Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi, on charges of money laundering.
