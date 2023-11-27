Open Menu

Moot On Paediatric Urological Disorders To Open At SIUT On Nov 29

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Moot on paediatric urological disorders to open at SIUT on Nov 29

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Issues concerning the paediatric urological disorders, a vital field in surgical sciences, will be discussed in great depth at a major international congress which begins in the Karach on Wednesday, November 29, 2023

The SIUT (Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation) will be hosting the 23rd chapter of the Asia Pacific Association of Paediatric Urologists, popularly known as APAPU, says a press release here.

 Over three hundred delegates from within Pakistan and 19 foreign countries are attending and they hail from New Zealand, Asia Pacific, the Sub-Continent, the middle East, and Europe, besides from all over the host country, including many who were initially trained at SIUT.

This Congress will take part in two separate sessions. The first session will consist of two days of live surgical demonstration from three separate operating theatres.

The range of new surgical procedures which will be demonstrated underlines the advances that are being made in every area of paediatric urology and which are being introduced into Pakistan at SIUT. The second part is two days of scientific presentations and debate.

SIUT happens to be the country's first medical institution that initiated a specialised paediatric urological department and started a training programme for surgeons from other areas of Pakistan

The Paediatric Urology Department was established at SIUT some 20 years ago on the initiative of Prof Adib Rizvi, who is the founder and Director of the Institute.

 Approximately 500 paediatric urological patients attend the department every week and in line with the fundamental SIUT philosophy, all patients are treated free of cost without any discrimination.

The scientific congress will be spread over 16 dedicated scientific sessions that will address major issues including kidney tumours in children, the neuropathic bladder and advances made in laparoscopic and robotic surgery. 

The highlight of the congress will be to host the annual Journal of Pediatric Urology Lecture to be delivered by Professor Alaa El Ghoneimi from Paris who will also receive the prestigious award of the David Frank medal named after the founder of the journal. The award will be presented by Prof. Philip Ransley who is the Chairman of the Journal.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Europe Paris David Hail Middle East November Congress All From Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Suicide attack claims two lives in Bannu’s Bakka ..

Suicide attack claims two lives in Bannu’s Bakkakhel area

30 minutes ago
 The Secretary-General Urges OIC Member States to b ..

The Secretary-General Urges OIC Member States to be at the Forefront of Halal Se ..

3 hours ago
 NAB gives clean chit to Ahad Cheema in assets beyo ..

NAB gives clean chit to Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means case

3 hours ago
 Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar eyes return to PTI

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar eyes return to PTI

3 hours ago
 Lightening kills at least 18 in India’s Ahmedaba ..

Lightening kills at least 18 in India’s Ahmedabad

3 hours ago
 IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold discus ..

IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold discussions on expansion of tax net

4 hours ago
Hajj 2024 applications open from today

Hajj 2024 applications open from today

6 hours ago
 PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan