Moral Education Necessary Besides Giving Degrees To Students: Rana Hussain

December 23, 2023

Moral education necessary besides giving degrees to students: Rana Hussain

Sindh Education Minister Rana Hussain on Saturday emphasized that educational institutions must impart moral education to the students along with giving them their educational degrees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Sindh Education Minister Rana Hussain on Saturday emphasized that educational institutions must impart moral education to the students along with giving them their educational degrees.

Students' merits and demerits must be mentioned over their character certificates so that their behaviour can be assessed, she said while addressing the closing ceremony of the Inter Boards Coordination Commission's annual conference here at Muhammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU).

Rana Hussain stressed that students should be provided education as per the market requirement so that they could better serve the country.

Addressing the conference, Balochistan's Education Minister Prof Qadir Bux Baloch suggested that the time is ripe for drastic changes in the curriculum.

He stressed that educational boards while preparing question papers should keep in mind the capacity and mentality of the students.

National Coordinator IBCC Syed Sharaf Ali Shah and chairmen of all educational boards also addressed the conference.

In the end, the shields were distributed and gifts of Ajraks were also presented to the guests.

More Stories From Pakistan