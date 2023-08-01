Open Menu

More Monsoon Rains Predicted In Upper Parts During Current Week

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more monsoon rains in upper parts of the country during this week.

The monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country.

A westerly wave was also likely to enter these areas on August 3.

Under the influence of these systems, rain/wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Kashmir, (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera from August 02 (evening/night) to August 07 with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower is expected in Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Bhakkar from August 04 (evening/night) August 07 with occasional gaps.

About the impacts of rain, heavy rains may increase the water flow in local Nullahs and streams of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi/Islamabad from August 04-07.

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore, from August 04-07 and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet spell.

The farmers have been advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Tourists and travelers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

Wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels etc.

The general public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/lightning/heavy rains.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measure during the forecastperiod.

