More than 1.2 million voters to elect 3 MNAs, 6 MPAs in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Some 1,225,147 votes, including 662,713 male and 562,434 female voters, are registered to cast their votes to elected 3 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and 6 Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from Hyderabad on February 8.

According to the statistics shared by an official of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) here on Saturday, as many as 883 polling stations consisting of 3,219 booths, among which 1,700 would be for male and 1,519 for female voters, are being established.

In Hyderabad and Qasimabad talukas based constituency NA-218, some 339,667 people are registered to exercise their right of adult franchise.

The ECP is setting up 240 polling stations with 861 polling booths for 178,678 male and 160,989 female voters.

Likewise, 424,448 people would elect their MNA from Latifabad taluka based NA-219 in which 296 polling stations are being established with 1,104 polling booths for 229,980 male and 194,468. female voters.

Some 347 polling stations consisting of 1,254 polling booths are being set up for 461,032 voters, including 254,055 male and 206,977 female, in NA-220 which is based in City taluka or old Hyderabad.

Similarly, 139,907 people including 73,009 male and 66,898 female voters would elect their representative on PS-60

Qasimabad by casting their votes in 105 polling stations which would have 374 polling booths.

As many as 199,760 people, comprising 105,669 male and 94,091 female voters, are registered to vote through 135 polling stations and 487 polling booths in PS-61, which covers Hyderabad taluka.

In Latifabad taluka based PS-62 and PS-63 Constituencies of the Sindh Assembly, 178,972 and 239,677 people, respectively, would elect their lawmakers.

The former constituency would have 133 polling stations with 485 polling booths and the latter 159 polling stations with 604 polling booths.

For the PS-64 and PS-65 seats in City taluka, 267,110 and 199,721 voters, respectively, are registered.

Some 213 polling stations with 750 polling booths are being established in PS-64 and 138 polling stations with 519 polling booths in PS-65.

Although many political parties have landed their candidates in the electoral fray, the district appears set to witness a one-on-one contest between Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) which have historically always emerged successful from Hyderabad.

