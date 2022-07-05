UrduPoint.com

More Than 43000 Hajj Pilgrims Receive Medical Services In Makkah And Madinah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2022 | 03:30 PM

More than 43000 Hajj pilgrims receive medical services in Makkah and Madinah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health stated that the number of pilgrims who received medical services through hospitals and health centers in Makkah and Madinah starting from reached 43,425.

The Ministry indicated that pilgrims benefited from quality specialized treatment services, as hospitals and health centers provided a range of services, including performing five open-heart surgeries, 66 cardiac catheterization, 182 dialysis and two endoscopic procedures, 95 surgical operations, admission of 297 pilgrims and those in need to hospitals, registration of one birth, in addition to the participation of the Virtual Health Hospital to provide a number of virtual services, including four cases of stroke diagnosis, and the number of beneficiaries of instant counseling services (Sehaty) application is 743 pilgrims, Saudi Press Agency reported .

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Health, during the Hajj season of this year 1443 H, prepared its health facilities in Makkah, Al-Madinah, and the holy sites to provide treatment services to pilgrims. The number of hospitals reached 23, supported by 147 health centers, and their clinical capacity increased to 4,654 beds, while the number of beds allocated for intensive care reached 1,080, and those designated for heat strokes 238, and the number of health cadres qualified to serve the pilgrims was about 25000 practitioners.

The Ministry has prepared medical points on Al-Mashaer Train and Al-Haramain Train, and intensified its efforts in the central area of the Holy Mosque in Makkah, in addition to providing 180 ambulances, and setting up 16 emergency centers on the Jamarat Bridge facility in Mina.

Related Topics

Hajj Saudi Makkah Mosque From

Recent Stories

President urges students to develop passion for ma ..

President urges students to develop passion for making Pakistan stronger country

35 minutes ago
 Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill a ..

Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill ambassador of KP police

59 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt lan ..

Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt land

2 hours ago
 Parliamentary Committee on National Security to me ..

Parliamentary Committee on National Security to meet today

3 hours ago
 Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Syd ..

Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Sydney homes

3 hours ago
 realme 9 Series Redefined Ultra-clear Smartphone P ..

Realme 9 Series Redefined Ultra-clear Smartphone Photography with Groundbreaking ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.