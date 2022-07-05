More than 43000 Hajj pilgrims receive medical services in Makkah and Madinah

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health stated that the number of pilgrims who received medical services through hospitals and health centers in Makkah and Madinah starting from reached 43,425.

The Ministry indicated that pilgrims benefited from quality specialized treatment services, as hospitals and health centers provided a range of services, including performing five open-heart surgeries, 66 cardiac catheterization, 182 dialysis and two endoscopic procedures, 95 surgical operations, admission of 297 pilgrims and those in need to hospitals, registration of one birth, in addition to the participation of the Virtual Health Hospital to provide a number of virtual services, including four cases of stroke diagnosis, and the number of beneficiaries of instant counseling services (Sehaty) application is 743 pilgrims, Saudi Press Agency reported .

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Health, during the Hajj season of this year 1443 H, prepared its health facilities in Makkah, Al-Madinah, and the holy sites to provide treatment services to pilgrims. The number of hospitals reached 23, supported by 147 health centers, and their clinical capacity increased to 4,654 beds, while the number of beds allocated for intensive care reached 1,080, and those designated for heat strokes 238, and the number of health cadres qualified to serve the pilgrims was about 25000 practitioners.

The Ministry has prepared medical points on Al-Mashaer Train and Al-Haramain Train, and intensified its efforts in the central area of the Holy Mosque in Makkah, in addition to providing 180 ambulances, and setting up 16 emergency centers on the Jamarat Bridge facility in Mina.