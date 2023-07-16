Open Menu

More Than 500 Second Shift Teachers In Shangla Deprived Of Salaries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 16, 2023 | 08:00 PM

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) ::More than five hundred second shift teachers of Shangla are deprived of their salaries, they could not get their salary for six months.

In this connection a meeting of all teachers was held at Govt Centennial Model High school Alpuri on Sunday in which they demanded for immediate payment of all arrears including summer and winter salaries.

In favor of their demands, President of the second shift teachers, Abdali Khan, General Secretary Wajid Ali, Finance Secretary Obedullah, Hussain Shah, Abed Ali, Sharifullah and others participated in large numbers and demanded the government to resolve their legitimate demands.

The teachers demand from the government that these teachers are teaching the students with great dedication and hard work, but in return, their rights are being violated and neglected continuously, due to which the motivation of these more than five hundred graduate second shift young teachers is being discouraged.

Second-shift teachers are no less than other teachers, they teach with more dedication and their demands should be acknowledged, Abdali Khan said. These second-shift teachers have demanded from the government to release all their arrears immediately, give us summer and winter vacation salaries, to increase our salaries according to the law. "If our demands are not accepted, the second shift teachers of all schools would stage a protest," they added.

