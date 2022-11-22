UrduPoint.com

Mostly Cold And Dry Weather To Prevail In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Mostly cold and dry weather to prevail in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province, while very cold in the hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

It said that shallow fog in isolated pockets is also likely to occur over Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar and D.I. Khan districts, as well as on Peshawar to Swabi Motorway during late night/ morning hours.

During the last 24 hours cold and dry weather occurred in the province, while very cold in hilly areas.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 28/05, Chitral 16/07, Timergara 23/06, Dir 19/00, Mirkhani 18/00, Kalam 12/-5, Drosh 16/04, Saidu Sharif 23/03, Pattan 23/14, Malam Jabba 09/01, Takht Bhai 27/06, Kakul 18/03, Balakot 23/03, Parachinar 16/04, Bannu 28/06 , Cherat 15/06 and D.I. Khan 29/12.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -05°C in Kalam.

