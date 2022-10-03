UrduPoint.com

Motorcyclist Dies On Road

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2022 | 08:35 PM

A motorcyclist was killed when his two wheeler was hit by a car near Zaam Bridge area of merged tehsil Darazinda

According to Rescue 1122, one Fazal Din (35) resident of Lalu-kot was riding a motorcycle on Inter-provincial highway Dera-Zhob when he was hit by a rashly driven car.

As a result, Fazal Din after receiving multiple injuries died on the spot.

After receiving the information, the team of Rescue 1122 Darazinda Station reached the site and shifted the body to a local hospital.

