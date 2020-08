FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :A fifty year old man was killed in a road accident near here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, Muhammad Iqbal s/o Muhammad Ameer Khan was riding a motorcycle on Tandlianwala road from Samundri city when he was hit by a rickshaw. He suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.