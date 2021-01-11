Motorcyclist killed in sargodha

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident here in Sillanwali police limits, said police sources on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) -:A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident here in Sillanwali police limits, said police sources on Monday.

They said that 32-year old Rana Irfan r/o chak 64 SB was riding a bike when he hit a tractor trolley at high speed near chak 126 SB and died on the spot. His body was handed over to the heirs after legal formalities.

Police registered a case against the tractor driver.