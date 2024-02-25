Motorway Police Returns Purse Containing Valuable Items
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The Motorway Police set an example of honesty as they returned a purse containing valuable items that were left over by a family at the Kalar Kahar Service Area.
According to Spokesperson Motorway Police, while travelling on the highway, a family stopped for food at the Kalar Kahar Service Area, where they forgot their purse.
There was jewellery and cash worth eight lakhs in the purse.
On recalling it, the family contacted the Motorway Police through the Motorway Police Helpline 130.
As soon as the information was received, the police mobile nearest to the service area started searching for the purse.
After a lot of searching, the purse was found, which was reported to the owner. There were six lakh rupees worth of jewellery in the purse, Rs 108,675, 716 Riyals, 101 US Dollars, and three prize bonds of Rs 1,500 each. The concerned family thanked the motorway police.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Sultans set 181-run target for Gladiators
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Film actor Habib's anniversary14 minutes ago
-
SSP Traffic conducts security checks in Abbottabad churches14 minutes ago
-
Eight held with drugs, weapons14 minutes ago
-
Election winners Shazia Marri,Nafisa Shah relinquish reserved Assembly seats14 minutes ago
-
10,033 shopkeepers fined over profiteering during 3.5 months14 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 57,401 power pilferers in 166 days24 minutes ago
-
CM meets Punjab governor24 minutes ago
-
Shab-e-Barat being observed tonight24 minutes ago
-
Toxic chemicals, microbial contaminants rapidly degrading natural environment, human health: experts44 minutes ago
-
Educating new generation about importance of clean, green environment stressed2 hours ago
-
Syed Awais Shah takes oath as Speaker2 hours ago
-
UoS to host “Research Arena 2024” on March 12 hours ago