Open Menu

Motorway Police Returns Purse Containing Valuable Items

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Motorway Police returns purse containing valuable items

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The Motorway Police set an example of honesty as they returned a purse containing valuable items that were left over by a family at the Kalar Kahar Service Area. 

According to Spokesperson Motorway Police, while travelling on the highway, a family stopped for food at the Kalar Kahar Service Area, where they forgot their purse.

There was jewellery and cash worth eight lakhs in the purse.

On recalling it, the family contacted the Motorway Police through the Motorway Police Helpline 130.

As soon as the information was received, the police mobile nearest to the service area started searching for the purse.

After a lot of searching, the purse was found, which was reported to the owner. There were six lakh rupees worth of jewellery in the purse, Rs 108,675, 716 Riyals, 101 US Dollars, and three prize bonds of Rs 1,500 each. The concerned family thanked the motorway police.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Mobile Prize Bond Family

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Sultans set 181-run target for Gladiators

PSL 9: Sultans set 181-run target for Gladiators

57 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

8 hours ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

19 hours ago
 PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

19 hours ago
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

22 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

23 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

1 day ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

1 day ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

1 day ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan