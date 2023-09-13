Open Menu

MoU Signed For Provision Of Concessional Medicine, Diagnosis To Journalists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2023 | 05:45 PM

Peshawar Press Club (PPC) and Agha Khan Laboratories have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for provision of medicine and disease diagnostic services at concessional rates

The MoU was signed by Chairman Peshawar Press Club, Arshad Aziz Malik and Kareem Ali Shah, representative of Agha Khan Laboratories.

Members of Health Committee of Peshawar Press Club and journalist community were present at the signing ceremony.

According to agreement, the journalist community can obtain medicine from pharmacies of Agha Khan Laboratories at a discounted price of 15 percent. This facility can be obtained through showing of membership card of Peshawar Press Club.

Similarly, journalists can also avail 15 percent discount in fees for diagnostic tests of different diseases at six laboratories of Agha Khan in Peshawar district. This discount is also available for family members of journalist community.

The journalists can also avail upto 40 percent discount in purchase of medicine and laboratories fees under the option of `Welfare Scheme', reserved for deserving people.

Those who wanted to avail benefits of Welfare Scheme have to fill a form of Agha Khan Laboratories seeking details of income and household expenditure of the applicant, apprised Kareem Ali Shah.

Similarly, relief can also be provided up to 60 percent under the Zakat fund of Agha Khan Laboratories for deserving journalists, Kareem added.

The Agha Khan laboratories are located in different areas of Peshawar including Hayatabad, Khyber Teaching Hospital, near LRH, G.T road and Dabagri so journalist dwelling in any area of the city can easily approach and avail the facility.

During the MoU signing ceremony, it was also decided that Agha Khan Laboratories will soon hold a screening test for Hepatitis C for journalists and their families at Peshawar Press Club.

"God forbid, if anyone have positive results for Hepatitis C, he will get full treatment free of cost from Agha Khan Laboratories," Kareem announced.

He also offered free of cost service of Hepatitis C patients for any ordinary citizen who has not started treatment from any hospital or doctor.

He said Agha Khan Laboratories under its project of `Elimination of Hepatitis from Pakistan' is offering free of cost treatment for deserving people.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PPC, Arshad Aziz Malik highly appreciated concessional medical treatment offer of Agha Khan Laboratories for journalists community of Peshawar and their families.

He said PPC give special importance to better health of its members and for this purpose different initiatives have been taken.

He also appreciated hard work done by Health Committee of PPC under the leadership of Fayyaz Ahmad andurged journalist community to avail from the opportunity.

