Mounting Heart Disease Among Youth Linked To Lifestyle: Dr. Gulzar
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Dr. Gulzar Ali, Interventional Cardiologist, said on Sunday that youth in Pakistan were extensively suffering from heart disease because of the their poor lifestyle.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that along with poor lifestyle and excessive use of tobacco and high sugar were also the root causes of heart disease.
Pakistan has come to the first place in terms of diabetes, 34 persons out of 100 were suffering from diabetes that leads to heart disease. Working against the body clock invites these diseases," he added.
Dr. Gulzar Ali said that fast food and beverage consumption, as well as waking up late and sleeping late at night, were all contributing factors to the heart diseases.
