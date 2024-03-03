Open Menu

Mounting Heart Disease Among Youth Linked To Lifestyle: Dr. Gulzar

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Mounting heart disease among youth linked to lifestyle: Dr. Gulzar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Dr. Gulzar Ali, Interventional Cardiologist, said on Sunday that youth in Pakistan were extensively suffering from heart disease because of the their poor lifestyle.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that along with poor lifestyle and excessive use of tobacco and high sugar were also the root causes of heart disease.

Pakistan has come to the first place in terms of diabetes, 34 persons out of 100 were suffering from diabetes that leads to heart disease. Working against the body clock invites these diseases," he added.

Dr. Gulzar Ali said that fast food and beverage consumption, as well as waking up late and sleeping late at night, were all contributing factors to the heart diseases.

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Sunday National University All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

10 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

19 hours ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

19 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

19 hours ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

19 hours ago
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

20 hours ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

20 hours ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

20 hours ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

20 hours ago
 HC in UK hosts international students after visit ..

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

20 hours ago
 The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan