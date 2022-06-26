MPA, Deputy Commissioner inspect Shahabpura flyover

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Muhammad Manshaullah Butt and Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas on Sunday visited Shahabpura Flyover and inspected the quality of carpeting and installation of LED lights on the flyover.

Former Mayor Municipal Corporation Sialkot Tauheed Akhtar, XEN Highway Noman Ashraf, Deputy Director (DD) Development Mohsin, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Zubair Wattoo, Nawaz Bhatti, Shakeel Chaudhry, Chaudhry Farooq Ghuman, Farah Hafeez and Kashif Niaz Butt were also present on the occasion.

Manshaullah Butt appreciated the efforts of district administration and local authorities of the Highways Department for the completion of the project.

He said that in view of increasing traffic pressure, proposed flyover projects at Kashmir Road underpass and Adalat Garha were being studied and after the feasibility report, the projects would be approved and work would be started on them.

Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas said that carpeting work on the flyover had been completed while poles were being set up for lights.

He said the connections of sewerage lines at Defence Road, Muzaffarpur Chowk would be completed in next one or two days.

The Deputy Commissioner said that construction of drains along the service road underthe flyover was also in full swing.