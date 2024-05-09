Open Menu

MPA Leads Rally Against May 9 Incidents In Loralai

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2024 | 10:19 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Haji Muhammad Khan Turutmanakhel Caravan led the rally in Loralai against the May 9 incidents on Thursday and paid tribute to Pak Army.

The rally was taken out from the City of Loralai by Malik Abdul Rahim Utmankhel, a prominent tribal leader of Haji Muhammad Khan Turutmankhil Caravan, Malik Abdul Rahim utmankhil, leader of Haji Muhammad Khan Turutmankhel Caravan, prominent tribal leader Abdul Nasir Jogezai, District Council Vice Chairman Khushal Khan Walizai, Haji Zahir Khan Musa Khel.

The leaders of the rally said in their speeches that the May 9 tragedy was a big conspiracy against the state and hub institutions which was foiled by the Pakistan Army.

They said that the people are with the armed forces, and the security of the country was the responsibility of all of us and would not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the country.

All those accused involved in the May 9 incident should be punished, they demanded.

