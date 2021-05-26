MPA wants water released to Alipur canals for agriculture

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :MPA Syed Sibtain Bukhari has expressed grave concerns over what he called dry canals in tahsil Alipur of district Muzaffargarh complaining it was hurting agriculture in the area.

In a letter sent to Punjab secretary irrigation, Bukhari said that crops and orchards in Ali Pur were in dire need of water and underlined meeting deficiency of water by ensuring its just distribution throughout the district.

He demanded that Alipur tahsil's share of water be released immediately and the regular water openings of canals to feed water courses be also repaired.