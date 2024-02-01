MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan has accelerated the preparations for the general election on February 8. The public contact campaigns, corner meetings, visits of nominated candidates, and MQM leaders are going on in all the constituencies including Sindh and Karachi, said a spokesperson of the party on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan has accelerated the preparations for the general election on February 8. The public contact campaigns, corner meetings, visits of nominated candidates, and MQM leaders are going on in all the Constituencies including Sindh and Karachi, said a spokesperson of the party on Thursday.

MQM leader Anees Ahmed Qaim Khani along with in-charge COC Furqan Ateeb visited the central election office of various constituencies NA 242 Baldia Town, 240 Lyari, Ranchhod Line Town, 241 Burns Road, Defense Clifton Town and 250 North Nazimabad Town.

Deputy Convenor Anees Ahmed Qaim Khani asked the in-charges of the NA Committee and COC members for the details of the election campaign work and instructed them to speed up the work and spread the message and manifesto of the movement from door to door.

He said that all of us should continue our work in a better way without any negligence. On this occasion, the members of the Coordination Committee and the in-charges of the NA Committee, Naik Muhammad, Dilawar Khan, Arshad Vohra, Arshad Hasan were also present.

Meanwhile, Deputy Convener Anees Ahmed along with the members of the Coordination Committee Arshad Hassan and Shakir Ali visited the venue of the meeting held on 4th February at North Nazimabad Five Star Chowrangi and inspected the venue. COC in-charge Furqan Ateeb and others were also present on this occasion.