MQM legislators declare PPP government responsible for destruction of Urban Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan's legislators on Wednesday said government of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) had destroyed urban as well as rural areas of the province since last 14 years rule.

They termed that the business community and citizens of Karachi and Hyderabad were being humiliated on the name of implementation of standard operating procedures against COVID-19.

Addressing a press conference here at Hyderabad Press club, Member National Assembly (MNA) Salahuddin, Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Rashid Khilji, Nadeem Siddiqui and Nasir Qureshi said the provincial government of PPP had failed to deliver in urban centres of the province.

They said the PPP government, with the help of officers belonging to interior Sindh, altered the Constituencies for increasing assembly seats in National as well as Sindh Assemblies.

After the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic business activities were badly affected in Sindh but due to discriminatory attitude of the PPP government towards urban areas, people were badly suffered, they stated.

Criticizing the performance of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Hyderabad Development Authority, Wasa, Sindh Building Control Authority, Hesco and Sui Southern Gas company, MNA Salahuddin said urban population had been ignored since the last 14 years of PPP rule in Sindh and all resources were being utilized in the rural constituencies.

He said closure of business activities in all mega cities like Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah and Sukkur and other urban parts of the province should be declared as calamity hit areas and all recoveries to be suspended.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Rashid Khilji alleged that people as well as the business community had been treated like criminals by local authorities and police which could not be tolerated.

The coronavirus is a pandemic but no one would be allowed to humiliate traders and citizens of Hyderabad, Khilji said.

MPA Nadeem Siddqui alleged that the Sindh Government had announced solar subsidies to 10 districts of interior Sindh by neglecting people of Karachi and Hyderabad.

He alleged that PPP's provincial government had destroyed infrastructure of Sindh while people of urban areas were being neglected due to discrimination.

MPA Nasir Qureshi said in Punjab and other provinces, business activities were allowed till 8 pm but in Karachi and Hyderabad Sindh government had fixed business closure timing as 6 pm which was in injustice with the business community of the urban Sindh.

MQM Legislators said they held meetings with higher authorities of Sindh government and heads of HESCO and other Federal government organizations and informed them but no heed was paid to their grievances.

MQM Pakistan's leaders demanded the federal government and heads of other prime departments of the country to take notice of discriminatory attitude of Sindh Government failing which Mutahida workers would come out of the streets against injustices with the urban population of Sindh.