MQM-Pakistan Delegation Calls On Sindh Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 12:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) - Pakistan called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at Sindh Governor House on Sunday.

The delegation was comprised of MPA -Sindh Khuwaja Izharul Hassan and Faisal Sabzwari.

They informed the governor about the lawmakers security issues.

They said that the Sindh government had taken back the security of the lawmakers. They, expressing their concerns over the matter, urged the governor to convey their message to the Prime Minister.

More Stories From Pakistan

