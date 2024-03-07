MQM To Support Zardari In Presidential Election:Kundi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 09:09 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Faisal Karim Kundi of the Pakistan Peoples Party on Thursday said that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) would support Asif Ali Zardari in the presidential election.
Speaking at a press conference alongwith Nadeem Afzal Chan, another PPP leader, Kundi expressed the confidence that Asif Zardari would secure over 400 votes in the election scheduled for March 9 (Saturday).
Kundi termed the recent alliance between Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) an unusual political collaboration.
Maulana Fazl’s electoral mandate was allegedly stolen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but he was contesting election results in Sindh and Balochistan, he added.
Commenting on the frequent disruptions in parliament, he remarked that for legislation the opposition should not protest.
Nadeem Afzal Chan said politically Pakistan at present was in critical condition and stressed the importance of national dialogue. He urged political parties to engage in dialogue both within and outside of the Parliament.
