ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Mutahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)' Pakistan Candidate Asiya Ishaq Siddiquee has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-232 Korangi-I by securing 88,260 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate Adeel Ahmed, who bagged 66,576 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 43.60 percent.