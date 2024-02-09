Open Menu

MQM's Asiya Ishaq Siddiquee Wins NA-232 Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 03:30 PM

MQM's Asiya Ishaq Siddiquee wins NA-232 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Mutahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)' Pakistan Candidate Asiya Ishaq Siddiquee has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-232 Korangi-I by securing 88,260 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate Adeel Ahmed, who bagged 66,576 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 43.60 percent.

