Muhamamd Ali Shah Bacha expresses concerns over violence in varsities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for State and Acting President of Pakistan Peoples Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha on Saturday expressed serious concern over the violent situation and aggression incidents in the universities.

In a statement issued here, he condemned the teacher and supervisor killing in Peshawar and the violence and alleged "harassment of students belonging to the Hindu community while celebrating Holi in Karachi University and Punjab University".

He demanded the vice-chancellors of the universities and other high authorities to take legal action against all the miscreants involved in these incidents and bring them to justice.

"It is the responsibility of all of us to provide a peaceful educational environment for students to acquire knowledge," he said, adding that incidents were having negative effects on the educational environment in the universities.