UrduPoint.com

Muhamamd Ali Shah Bacha Expresses Concerns Over Violence In Varsities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Muhamamd Ali Shah Bacha expresses concerns over violence in varsities

Minister for State and Acting President of Pakistan Peoples Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha on Saturday expressed serious concern over the violent situation and aggression incidents in the universities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for State and Acting President of Pakistan Peoples Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha on Saturday expressed serious concern over the violent situation and aggression incidents in the universities.

In a statement issued here, he condemned the teacher and supervisor killing in Peshawar and the violence and alleged "harassment of students belonging to the Hindu community while celebrating Holi in Karachi University and Punjab University".

He demanded the vice-chancellors of the universities and other high authorities to take legal action against all the miscreants involved in these incidents and bring them to justice.

"It is the responsibility of all of us to provide a peaceful educational environment for students to acquire knowledge," he said, adding that incidents were having negative effects on the educational environment in the universities.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Muhammad Ali Pakistan Peoples Party Karachi University All

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

5 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.