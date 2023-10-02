Open Menu

Muhammad Ali, Zhang Discuss Issues Of Mutual Interest

Ijaz Ahmad Published October 02, 2023 | 09:28 PM

Muhammad Ali, Zhang discuss issues of mutual interest

Caretaker Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum, Muhammad Ali has held a significant meeting with the Vice President of China National Petroleum Corporation, Mr. Zhang, during the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Progressive Energy Congress (ADIPEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews Oct 02, 2023) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum, Muhammad Ali has held a significant meeting with the Vice President of China National Petroleum Corporation, Mr. Zhang, during the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Progressive Energy Congress (ADIPEC).

The discussions revolved around various issues of mutual interest between the two nations, according to a news release received here on Monday.
Both sides expressed their willingness to enhance future cooperation in the vital energy sector.

ADIPEC, renowned as one of the world's largest energy events, is currently underway in Abu Dhabi, attracting participation from 2,200 companies and featuring 30 country pavilions that showcase cutting-edge energy strategies and innovations.

Pakistan is actively participating in ADIPEC, with the event scheduled to run from October 2 to October 5, boasting a representation of more than ten companies.

This participation underlines Pakistan's commitment to engaging with the global energy community and exploring opportunities for advancement and collaboration in the energy sector.

Related Topics

Pakistan World China Abu Dhabi Muhammad Ali October Congress Event From

Recent Stories

Asian Games: Pakistan hockey team falls to Japan

Asian Games: Pakistan hockey team falls to Japan

3 minutes ago
 Drive against adulteration in food, milk planned: ..

Drive against adulteration in food, milk planned: Secretary

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launches &#039;Bu ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launches &#039;Business in Dubai&#039; platform

31 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League and MBME Group sign a partnership a ..

UAE Pro League and MBME Group sign a partnership agreement

31 minutes ago
 HFZA takes part in ADIPEC 2023

HFZA takes part in ADIPEC 2023

32 minutes ago
 Corporates in region increasingly keen to adopt su ..

Corporates in region increasingly keen to adopt sustainable solutions: AVEVA VP ..

47 minutes ago
HEC announces Commonwealth Scholarships for Master ..

HEC announces Commonwealth Scholarships for Masters, PhD for years 2023-24

53 minutes ago
 Empowering women through skills APWA main objectiv ..

Empowering women through skills APWA main objective: Begum Farrukh Mukhtar

53 minutes ago
 27 people hospitalized after consuming poisonous f ..

27 people hospitalized after consuming poisonous food

53 minutes ago
 CS pays surprise visit to Sialkot, reviews various ..

CS pays surprise visit to Sialkot, reviews various projects

55 minutes ago
 Maximum healthcare facilities provides to people o ..

Maximum healthcare facilities provides to people of remote areas: DC

55 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits shrine of Hazrat Abu Ayub Ans ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan