Muhammad Ali, Zhang discuss issues of mutual interest

Caretaker Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum, Muhammad Ali has held a significant meeting with the Vice President of China National Petroleum Corporation, Mr. Zhang, during the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Progressive Energy Congress (ADIPEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews Oct 02, 2023) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum, Muhammad Ali has held a significant meeting with the Vice President of China National Petroleum Corporation, Mr. Zhang, during the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Progressive Energy Congress (ADIPEC).

The discussions revolved around various issues of mutual interest between the two nations, according to a news release received here on Monday.

Both sides expressed their willingness to enhance future cooperation in the vital energy sector.

ADIPEC, renowned as one of the world's largest energy events, is currently underway in Abu Dhabi, attracting participation from 2,200 companies and featuring 30 country pavilions that showcase cutting-edge energy strategies and innovations.

Pakistan is actively participating in ADIPEC, with the event scheduled to run from October 2 to October 5, boasting a representation of more than ten companies.

This participation underlines Pakistan's commitment to engaging with the global energy community and exploring opportunities for advancement and collaboration in the energy sector.