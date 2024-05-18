Multan's Infrastructure To Be Upgraded: Ali Haider Gillani
Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2024 | 10:13 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Pakistan People's Party Member Provincial Assembly Syed Ali Haider Gillani said that Multan's infrastructure would be developed further to facilitate the local people.
He said this while addressing to a ceremony at Nawabpur, a suburban area of Multan city.
He stated that the youngsters would be offered jobs.
Similarly, best educational institutes, hospital and grounds would be upgraded for masses.
He recalled that his father Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani had also ensured record development projects.
PPP candidate for bye elections in NA 148, Ali Qasim Gillani while speaking on the occasion said that sewerage issues in Nawabpur town would be resolved very soon.
On this occasion, Kalrou group announced to extend support towards PPP candidate in the bye elections.
