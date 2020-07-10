UrduPoint.com
Municipal Committee Names 8 Roads Of Qasimabad After Jinnah, Bhutto, Other Personalities

Fri 10th July 2020 | 01:37 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ):The Municipal Committee Qasimabad here Wednesday notified eight roads in Qasimabad taluka, denominating the longest road Wadhu Wah as Quaid-e-Azam Road. According to the notification, the road connecting Naseem Nagar to Sehrish Nagar has been named as Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto road while a road stretching from Hussainabad to Kotri bridge as Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto road.

The road going from Alamdar Chowk to Happy Homes had been named as Shaheed Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi (Sooryah Badshah) road and the road from Happy Homes to Bhitai Town as Shaheed Dodo Soomro road. The road running from Naseem Nagar to Alamdar chowk has been named as Justice Bhagwandas road. The road from Summit Bank Wadu Wah to Shaikh Ayaz road has been dedicated to a martyred official of the Customs Abdul Ghaffar Shaikh. The eighth road which runs from Honda Palace to Marvi Town has been denominated as Haji Abdul Aziz Dars road.

More Stories From Pakistan

