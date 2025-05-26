Murder mystery solved

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The death of a young man who fell from third floor of a Faisal Town flat was not an accident but a murder.

According to SHO Faisal Town Afzal Rauf, Zia was killed by accused Chand on suspicion of having an affair with his wife.

Afzal Rauf along with his team solved the case in 12 hours and the accused was arrested.

SP Model Town Akhlaqullah Tarar said that the accused Chand suspected that the deceased had an affair with his wife. The accused lured the deceased to the flat.

The accused killed Zia by hitting him with a brick in the head. After the murder, he threw the body down from third floor to make it look like an accident.

The police became suspicious due to the contradictory statements of the accused, took him into custody and investigated. The accused Chand confessed to the crime during the investigation. A murder case has been registered.