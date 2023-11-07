Open Menu

Murtaza Solangi Clarifies Role, Authority Of CLCC

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Murtaza Solangi clarifies role, authority of CLCC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi clarified on Tuesday that the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) does not wield more power than the Supreme Court and the Parliament.

In response to a calling attention notice regarding the issuance of a notification on August 23, 2023, which led to the establishment of the CCLC, the minister said, that Senator Raza Rabbani's concerns on the committee have no reality.

Highlighting the legal framework behind the committee's formation, he said that the committee has been formed as per section 17 (2) of the Rules of business

1973.

According to this sub-section, Committees of the Cabinet may be constituted, and their terms of reference and membership laid down by the Cabinet or the Prime Minister.

Such Committees may be standing or special committees; accordingly, as they are appointed to deal with a class of cases or a specific case.

He said that the CCLC's purpose did not involve making the bills or Primary legislation. Instead, it was established for subsidiary rule-making and the facilitation of extreme and emergency government-required legislation as authorized by the law.

He said that neither the Constitution nor the law prohibits the issuance of ordinances, citing Article 89 of the Constitution, which permits emergency legislation.

He also clarified that the primary role of the committee is to support the functions of the Cabinet Secretariat.

APP/zah-muk-raz

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court Business Parliament Raza Rabbani May August Cabinet

Recent Stories

PITB Introduces Newest e-Earn Co-Working Space in ..

PITB Introduces Newest e-Earn Co-Working Space in Sahiwal

32 minutes ago
 Delivering Excellent Player Performances at the PU ..

Delivering Excellent Player Performances at the PUBG Global Championship – the ..

36 minutes ago
 Muneeba Ali ruled out for second ODI against Bangl ..

Muneeba Ali ruled out for second ODI against Bangladesh

59 minutes ago
 UN Chief urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calls ..

UN Chief urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calls it a “Graveyard for Children ..

1 hour ago
 Court puts off further hearing on Shehbaz’s plea ..

Court puts off further hearing on Shehbaz’s plea in Ashiana reference

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 Australia Vs. Afgh ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 Australia Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, ..

1 hour ago
Pakistan Investment Roadshow attracts large number ..

Pakistan Investment Roadshow attracts large number of global businessmen, invest ..

1 hour ago
 Int’l conference on ‘Women in Islam’ commenc ..

Int’l conference on ‘Women in Islam’ commences in Jeddah

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2023

5 hours ago
 UNDP urges swift action to advance Asia-Pacific's ..

UNDP urges swift action to advance Asia-Pacific's Human Development

14 hours ago
 Legal restructuring of air lines to benefit Pakist ..

Legal restructuring of air lines to benefit Pakistan: Fawad

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan