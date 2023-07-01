Murtaza Wahab reviews sacrificial waste removal work

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab along with Transition Officer South and Town Municipal Commissioner Saddar Akhtar Ali Sheikh visited different areas of Town Municipal Corporation Saddar on the three days of Eid-ul-Azha and supervised the work of removing waste of sacrificial animals.

On this occasion, Akhtar Ali Shaikh, while giving a briefing to Mayor Karachi, said that the TMC with the full support of the Sindh Solid Waste Management board immediately removed the excrement of the sacrificial animals on the Eid ul Azha and made the best cleaning arrangements, said a communique.

After that, a disinfectant spray was applied. On the occasion of the Eid prayers, special cleaning arrangements were made on the sides of places of mosques, Imam bargahs and the roads leading to graveyards.

In this regard, arrangements were made for Eid prayers at six different places where Eid prayers were offered including Sheikh Hayat Park Hazara Mahalla Rangiwada, Gabol Park Kalakot Lyari, Maulvi Usman Park Football Ground Tannery Road, Ghousia Park Agra Taj Colony, Sarbazi Football Ground Singhulain Lyari and Lyari Football Stadium Phulpati.

The staff assigned to the Emergency Center established to solve the public complaints related to the removal of garbage were busy in fulfilling their duties during the three days of Eid.

The mayor of Karachi said that the public's positive response to the Eid operation and the acceptance of the work of the local bodies is a source of satisfaction for us.

Due to the hard work and efforts of the elected representatives and officers and staff of the local bodies, the people have got enough relief related to local affairs on Eid-ul-Azha.