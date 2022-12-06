UrduPoint.com

Mushaal Inaugurates Czech, Pakistani Heroines Exhibition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2022 | 10:45 PM

Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation Mushaal Hussain Mallick on Tuesday inaugurated Czech and Pakistani Heroines exhibition and book launch organized by National Council of Arts in collaboration with Embassy of Czech.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, who is the wife of Jailed Kahsmiri Hurriyat leader Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik, paid tribute to Czech as well as Pakistani heroines on the occasion.

The event was organized to pay homage to courage of Czech and Pakistani Heroines.

She said it was an exhilarating experience and great artwork, posters and concert to pay homage to the dynamic women who have dared to break the glass ceiling.

She said both of countries' heroines including Nobel Peace prize laureate Malala Yousafzai highlighted their countries' Names at international level.

Chairman of Higher education Commission Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed and the Ambassador of Czech Republic to Pakistan Tom� Smet�nka, Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese, DG Khana-e-Farhang Iran Rehman Zaad, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Wada Mitsuhiro and a representative of Kenya embassy were also present on the occasion.

Co-Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation Rehana Hussein Mullick and Secretary General Prof Zafar Sindhu also participated in the inaugural ceremony.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor of NCA, Prof Dr Murtaza Jafri warmly welcomed the guests to the splendid evening, which was concluded by a musical performance by the Musicology students of the NCA.

