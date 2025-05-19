MUST, Mirpur observes "Youm-e-Tashakur" to celebrate the remarkable success of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) State-run Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST), Mirpur AJ&K, staged a rally to commemorate 'Youm-e-Tashakur,' celebrating the success of Operation Bunyan un-Marsoos & paying homage to the Armed Forces of Pakistan for their heroic bravery and exceptional acts of gallantry in the face of Indian military aggression from May 6th to 10th, 2025.

APP AJ&K Correspondent reports from Mirpur that Prof. Dr. Naeem Iqbal Ratyal, Registrar of MUST, along with Prof. Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities; Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sajid, Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology; Mr. Kamran Hameed, Controller of Examinations; and Dr. Muhammad Altaf, Director of Student Affairs, led the rally.

The event strongly reflected the university community's shared affection for the country, unity, & resolve while also expressing deep respect for the sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan. It acted as a powerful reminder of the nation's support for its courageous defenders.

Head of the media wing of the MUST, Hafeez Bin Mustafa, told APP that the rally, attended by hundreds of the varsity staffers and students, commenced from the City Campus and proceeded towards central Chowk Shadian.

Participants carried placards, banners, & flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, chanting slogans such as “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pakistan Army Zindabad” to express their deep attachment to the Armed Forces of Pakistan and acknowledge their valor in combat. The participants also paid tribute to the martyrs, prayed for the injured, & expressed their love for the Armed Forces.

Prof. Dr. Naeem Iqbal Ratyal, Registrar MUST, Prof. Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, Dr. Sarah Shah, Assistant Professor Department of education, Dr. Tahir Aslam, Assistant Professor, and Mr. Mustafa Inqlabi, Lecturer at the Institute of Islamic Studies, while addressing the rally, emphasized that the Pakistan Armed Forces embody the strength & sovereignty of the nation.

They expressed the people's strong support for their protectors & paid sincere tribute to the martyrs who gave their lives for the country.

A clear message was sent to the enemies of Pakistan that the nation is united and unbreakable. The rally ended with a special prayer for Pakistan and for the high status of the heroes.

