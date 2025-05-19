AJK President Praises Pakistan's Armed Forces For Foiling India's Designs
Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2025 | 03:30 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has expressed pride in Pakistan's armed forces for thwarting India's evil designs and war madness through the effective execution of Operation Bunyan al Marsous. Speaking at a reception ceremony in Kotli on Saturday, Barrister Chaudhry condemned India's false flag operation in Pahalgam, which he claimed was aimed at targeting Pakistan and persecuting Kashmiris in Indian-occupied Kashmir.
The president termed India's aggression a flagrant violation of international law, citing the targeting of civilian populations on the Line of Control, resulting in the martyrdom of innocent civilians, including men, women, and children. However, he praised the Pakistan Air Force for giving a befitting reply to India by shooting down five warplanes, thus destroying its war madness. The Modi government's Hindutva policies and war madness have been exposed globally, he added.
The AJK President called on the international community to take notice of India's war crimes and play its due role in stopping it from any war aggression. He welcomed US President Donald Trump's peace efforts and mediation offer to resolve the Kashmir issue, stating that it brought global attention to the issue and debunked India's narrative that Kashmir is an internal matter.
Chaudhry reiterated his call for resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions and stressed the importance of including Kashmiri leadership in the talks process. He made it clear that durable peace in South Asia is linked to the settlement of the Kashmir issue. The president commended the Pakistan army for the successful execution of Operation Bunyan al Marsous, which compelled India to seek a ceasefire, and emphasized that the world has realized that there can be no peace in the region unless the Kashmir issue is addressed in its historical perspective.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..
George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..
Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025
Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK PM lauds armed forces of Pakistan for breaking India's dream of establishing supremacy in the re ..6 minutes ago
-
Wahdat Council Kohat Division elects Syed Ibne Ali as life president6 minutes ago
-
AJK President praises Pakistan's Armed Forces for foiling India's designs6 minutes ago
-
GCWUS organises national symposium6 minutes ago
-
Very hot weather forecast for Sindh6 minutes ago
-
Bogus call to Police Emergency Helpline lands caller in trouble in Chiniot15 minutes ago
-
Colleague stabbed to death over petty dispute in Wah Cantt16 minutes ago
-
BISP AJK's regional director office upgraded16 minutes ago
-
Preparations underway for Eid-ul-Adha cattle markets in Chiniot16 minutes ago
-
Indian shelling devastates AJK village, leaves family homeless16 minutes ago
-
Punjab Food Authority cracks down on adulterated milk in Chiniot16 minutes ago
-
PESCO restores power supply on all feeders16 minutes ago