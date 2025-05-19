MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has expressed pride in Pakistan's armed forces for thwarting India's evil designs and war madness through the effective execution of Operation Bunyan al Marsous. Speaking at a reception ceremony in Kotli on Saturday, Barrister Chaudhry condemned India's false flag operation in Pahalgam, which he claimed was aimed at targeting Pakistan and persecuting Kashmiris in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The president termed India's aggression a flagrant violation of international law, citing the targeting of civilian populations on the Line of Control, resulting in the martyrdom of innocent civilians, including men, women, and children. However, he praised the Pakistan Air Force for giving a befitting reply to India by shooting down five warplanes, thus destroying its war madness. The Modi government's Hindutva policies and war madness have been exposed globally, he added.

The AJK President called on the international community to take notice of India's war crimes and play its due role in stopping it from any war aggression. He welcomed US President Donald Trump's peace efforts and mediation offer to resolve the Kashmir issue, stating that it brought global attention to the issue and debunked India's narrative that Kashmir is an internal matter.

Chaudhry reiterated his call for resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions and stressed the importance of including Kashmiri leadership in the talks process. He made it clear that durable peace in South Asia is linked to the settlement of the Kashmir issue. The president commended the Pakistan army for the successful execution of Operation Bunyan al Marsous, which compelled India to seek a ceasefire, and emphasized that the world has realized that there can be no peace in the region unless the Kashmir issue is addressed in its historical perspective.

