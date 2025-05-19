Sukkur Sizzles Under 47°C Heat Wave

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The scorching heat continued to take its toll on citizens on Monday, with temperatures soaring to a blistering 47°C, classified as extremely dangerous by the local weather office.

Despite a brief respite from light clouds in the early morning, the intense heat dominated the day, testing the endurance of residents.

According to the local MET office, the hot weather is expected to persist over the next seven days, with occasional scattered clouds providing little relief.

Citizens have been advised to take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses and stay hydrated during this sweltering heat wave.