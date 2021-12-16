NA-133: ECP notifies Shaista as returned candidate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday notified PML-N candidate Ms Shaista Pervaiz Malik as the returned candidate from the NA-133, Lahore-XI.

The by-election was conducted on December 5, and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate had emerged winner, bagging 46,811 votes and Pakistan Peoples Party's Aslam Gill was runner up with 32,313 votes.