NA-133: ECP Notifies Shaista As Returned Candidate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

NA-133: ECP notifies Shaista as returned candidate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday notified PML-N candidate Ms Shaista Pervaiz Malik as the returned candidate from the NA-133, Lahore-XI.

The by-election was conducted on December 5, and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate had emerged winner, bagging 46,811 votes and Pakistan Peoples Party's Aslam Gill was runner up with 32,313 votes.

