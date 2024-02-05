NA-168 Bahawalpur: 26 candidates contesting elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Twenty-six candidates including women have been contesting for National Assembly-168 seat from Bahawalpur in general elections to be held on 8th February 2024.

APP learned that 26 candidates have been participating in general elections for NA-168 Bahawalpur seat. It is important to mention here that three women including Ms. Aasia Kamil, Ms. Rabia Ateeque and Ms. Sumera have also been contesting general elections from this constituency. However, all three women have been contesting elections as independent candidates.

19 male candidates have been contesting for NA-168 Bahawalpur seat as independent candidates. However, one independent candidate is told to be supported by a mainstream political party who was barred from using cricket bat as electoral symbol after the Supreme Court of Pakistan upheld the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan in this regard. The said candidate is allotted a shower to contest election from NA-168 Bahawalpur.

Former federal minister and central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q), Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema has also been contesting election from NA-168 Bahawalpur, however, he had been alloted tractor symbol as his party electoral symbol.

Retired bureaucrat, Hafiz Hussain Ahmad Madni has been contesting from this constituency on the ticket of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP).

He has been allotted electoral symbol of arrow which is electoral symbol of his party.

Ex-minister, Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar has been contesting for NA-168 Bahawalpur on the ticket of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and he has been allotted lion as electoral symbol which is his party’s elecoral symbol.

Former parliamentarian and renowned intellectual, Syed Tabish Alwari has been contesting from this constituency as independent candidate. He has been alloted clock as electoral symbol.

Kamran Malik is contesting from NA-168 on the ticket of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP). Jamaat-e-Islami is alloted Tarazoo (scale) as electoral symbol and Malik is also alloted this symbol to constet elections from Bahawalpur.

Muhammad Safdar Shahbaz is contesting from this constituency as candidate of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) and he is allotted book as electoral symbol.

Syed Muhammad Irfan Shah is candidate of Tehreek Labbaik Paksitan (TLP) and he is allotted crane which is electoral symbol of his party.

The official sources in the local Election Commission said that all set to hold general elections 2024 in NA-168 on 8th February 202