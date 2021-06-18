NA body on Human Rights meets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights which met under the chairmanship, of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, considered different bills including The Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, 2021" (Government Bill); He vowed that freedom of speech will be protected at all cost and saluted all brave Journalists. He condemned attacks on Journalists and said that he and all Members of the Committee stand by all the media personals and assured them of his and the Committee's unflinching and unwavering support.

Bilawal said that as Chairman Standing Committee on Human Rights, he will request Speaker that a high powered Committee consisting of Members from all parties be made to discuss the freedom of rights enshrined in Article 19 of the Constitution and how law can be implemented.

"The Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, 2021" was discussed and deliberated by the Committee. After taking into consideration the views and opinions of the Members the Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced to appoint a Sub-Committee under the Convenership of Mr. Lal Chand, MNA from PTI, which will start its work after the completion of a Sub-Committee already made on the issue of Transgenders. The Sub-Committee Terms of Reference is to consider the following Bills:- The Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, 2021" (Government Bill); "The Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2021" (Government Bill); "The Juvenile Justice System, (Amendment) Bill, 2021" (Government Bill); "The Islamabad Capital Territory Child Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021" (Government Bill); "The National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2021"(Government Bill); "The Maintenance and Welfare of Old Parents and Senior Citizens Bill, 2020" (Moved by Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, MNA); "The Calling Attention Notice No.

24, regarding increasing trend of beggary in the Islamabad Capital Territory" (Moved by Ms. Nusrat Wahid, MNA);The meeting was attended by MNAs, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Saif Ur Rehman, Attaullah, Ghazala Saifi, Rukhsana Naveed, Zille Huma, Tashfeen Safdar, Lal Chand, Shunila Ruth, Shaista Pervaiz, Mohsin Dawar, Abdul Rahman Khan Kanju, Zaib Jaffar, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Shazia Marri, Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, Special Invitee Senator (Retired) Farhatullah Khan Babar, Secretary M/o Human Rights, Special Secretary M/o Interior, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Hassan, Director Generals, Afzaal Ahmed Khan, DIG/Ops, Islamabad and senior officers of the relevant Departments.