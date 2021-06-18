UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Body On Human Rights Meets

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 12:40 AM

NA body on Human Rights meets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights which met under the chairmanship, of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, considered different bills including The Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, 2021" (Government Bill); He vowed that freedom of speech will be protected at all cost and saluted all brave Journalists. He condemned attacks on Journalists and said that he and all Members of the Committee stand by all the media personals and assured them of his and the Committee's unflinching and unwavering support.

Bilawal said that as Chairman Standing Committee on Human Rights, he will request Speaker that a high powered Committee consisting of Members from all parties be made to discuss the freedom of rights enshrined in Article 19 of the Constitution and how law can be implemented.

"The Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, 2021" was discussed and deliberated by the Committee. After taking into consideration the views and opinions of the Members the Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced to appoint a Sub-Committee under the Convenership of Mr. Lal Chand, MNA from PTI, which will start its work after the completion of a Sub-Committee already made on the issue of Transgenders. The Sub-Committee Terms of Reference is to consider the following Bills:- The Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, 2021" (Government Bill); "The Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2021" (Government Bill); "The Juvenile Justice System, (Amendment) Bill, 2021" (Government Bill); "The Islamabad Capital Territory Child Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021" (Government Bill); "The National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2021"(Government Bill); "The Maintenance and Welfare of Old Parents and Senior Citizens Bill, 2020" (Moved by Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, MNA); "The Calling Attention Notice No.

24, regarding increasing trend of beggary in the Islamabad Capital Territory" (Moved by Ms. Nusrat Wahid, MNA);The meeting was attended by MNAs, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Saif Ur Rehman, Attaullah, Ghazala Saifi, Rukhsana Naveed, Zille Huma, Tashfeen Safdar, Lal Chand, Shunila Ruth, Shaista Pervaiz, Mohsin Dawar, Abdul Rahman Khan Kanju, Zaib Jaffar, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Shazia Marri, Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, Special Invitee Senator (Retired) Farhatullah Khan Babar, Secretary M/o Human Rights, Special Secretary M/o Interior, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Hassan, Director Generals, Afzaal Ahmed Khan, DIG/Ops, Islamabad and senior officers of the relevant Departments.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Islamabad National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Women 2020 Media All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Mohsin Dawar

Recent Stories

UAE takes part in International Conference to supp ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

1 hour ago

Qureshi meets Iraqi FM; stresses liberalizing visa ..

10 minutes ago

Opposition habitual to use unparliamentary languag ..

10 minutes ago

Lavrov, Belarusian Foreign Minister to Discuss Sap ..

10 minutes ago

Shehryar Khan Afridi to avoid disgracing parliamen ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.