UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Body Urges To Release Development Funds For Lawmakers From Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 10:50 PM

NA body urges to release development funds for lawmakers from Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works Wednesday urged the government to release funds for the Members National Assembly (MNAs) from Sindh for their development schemes irrespective of their party affiliations in the larger public interest.

The committee met under the chairmanship of Engr Muhammad Najeeb Haroon here.

The body was apprised by the ministry that on the recommendation of the Steering Committee working under the convenership of Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak, funds worth Rs3.4 billion in respect of 488 proposed development schemes of the MNAs from the Sindh under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Programme, were sanctioned by the government but yet to be released by the Finance Division.

The committee expressed concern over the issue and recommended for early release of funds in question by the Finance Division.

Regarding the issues of Pakistan Quarters and Government Societies, Karachi, the body was informed that on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, an Urban Regeneration Project was being introduced which would help resolve all the said issues.

The committee held that if succeeded, the project would tum into a source of huge revenue generation.

On the I-12 project, the committee was provided with the report from E-n-C Branch DD&C, General Headquarters, Rawalpindi, which validates the bearing capacity for construction of multi-storey apartments and the body expressed its satisfaction over the said report.

Regarding the Housing Schemes at Bhara Kahu, F-14/F-15 and under Naya Pakistan Housing Project to be done by Federal Government Housing Authority, the body decided to form a sub-committee which would oversee the projects on ground and submit report to the Standing Committee within month.

About the deteriorated condition of Fatima Jinnah Hostel, the body expressed concern and directed that the PWD should endeavor to uplift/maintain the said Hostel.

The body also decided to visit Government Lodges at Karachi, Lahore, Balochistan and Khyber Pankhurst in its future meetings in order to witness the on ground facilities being provided to the visitors.

Regarding the review of amendment in rule 15(2)(b) of the Accommodation Allocation Rule, 2002, concerning exclusion of the married son of a government servant, the body was informed that on the recommendation of Law and Justice Division, the case in question has been referred to Finance Division for vetting.

The committee directed the Ministry to pursue the matter vigorously under intimation to the National Assembly Secretariat.

Regarding the issue of Federal Lodges Islamabad, the committee was informed that in pursuance of directions by the Islamabad High Court, the rules were framed and subsequently forwarded to the said court.

The body directed the Ministry to provide to it a copy the said rules for perusal of its members.

The meeting was attended by Malik Anwar Taj, Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar, Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani, Ch Javed Iqbal Warraich, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Salahuddin, lqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, Muhammad Israr Tareen, Azhar Qayyum Nahra, Tahira Aurangzeb, Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Abid Hussain Bhayo, Jam Abdul Karim Bijar, Syed Agha Rafiullah and Munir Khan Orakzai, MNAs.

The senior officers of the Ministry of Housing and Works, Federal Government Employees Housing Authority, Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation and Capital Development Authority (CDA) were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Islamabad National Assembly Balochistan Prime Minister Naya Pakistan Fatima Jinnah Married Visit Bijar Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority All From Government Billion Court Housing

Recent Stories

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

26 minutes ago

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

26 minutes ago

Higher Organising Committee of UMEX, SimTEX 2020 h ..

41 minutes ago

Higher Organising Committee of UMEX, SimTEX 2020 h ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches Cross Border e-Commerce pla ..

1 hour ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches construction ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.