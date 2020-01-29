NA body urges to release development funds for lawmakers from Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works Wednesday urged the government to release funds for the Members National Assembly (MNAs) from Sindh for their development schemes irrespective of their party affiliations in the larger public interest.

The committee met under the chairmanship of Engr Muhammad Najeeb Haroon here.

The body was apprised by the ministry that on the recommendation of the Steering Committee working under the convenership of Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak, funds worth Rs3.4 billion in respect of 488 proposed development schemes of the MNAs from the Sindh under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Programme, were sanctioned by the government but yet to be released by the Finance Division.

The committee expressed concern over the issue and recommended for early release of funds in question by the Finance Division.

Regarding the issues of Pakistan Quarters and Government Societies, Karachi, the body was informed that on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, an Urban Regeneration Project was being introduced which would help resolve all the said issues.

The committee held that if succeeded, the project would tum into a source of huge revenue generation.

On the I-12 project, the committee was provided with the report from E-n-C Branch DD&C, General Headquarters, Rawalpindi, which validates the bearing capacity for construction of multi-storey apartments and the body expressed its satisfaction over the said report.

Regarding the Housing Schemes at Bhara Kahu, F-14/F-15 and under Naya Pakistan Housing Project to be done by Federal Government Housing Authority, the body decided to form a sub-committee which would oversee the projects on ground and submit report to the Standing Committee within month.

About the deteriorated condition of Fatima Jinnah Hostel, the body expressed concern and directed that the PWD should endeavor to uplift/maintain the said Hostel.

The body also decided to visit Government Lodges at Karachi, Lahore, Balochistan and Khyber Pankhurst in its future meetings in order to witness the on ground facilities being provided to the visitors.

Regarding the review of amendment in rule 15(2)(b) of the Accommodation Allocation Rule, 2002, concerning exclusion of the married son of a government servant, the body was informed that on the recommendation of Law and Justice Division, the case in question has been referred to Finance Division for vetting.

The committee directed the Ministry to pursue the matter vigorously under intimation to the National Assembly Secretariat.

Regarding the issue of Federal Lodges Islamabad, the committee was informed that in pursuance of directions by the Islamabad High Court, the rules were framed and subsequently forwarded to the said court.

The body directed the Ministry to provide to it a copy the said rules for perusal of its members.

The meeting was attended by Malik Anwar Taj, Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar, Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani, Ch Javed Iqbal Warraich, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Salahuddin, lqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, Muhammad Israr Tareen, Azhar Qayyum Nahra, Tahira Aurangzeb, Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Abid Hussain Bhayo, Jam Abdul Karim Bijar, Syed Agha Rafiullah and Munir Khan Orakzai, MNAs.

The senior officers of the Ministry of Housing and Works, Federal Government Employees Housing Authority, Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation and Capital Development Authority (CDA) were also present in the meeting.