NA Deputy Speaker for ensuring provision of basic facilities to southern districts

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Khan Durrani on Monday expressed his commitment to ensure provision of all the basic facilities to the people of southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the Durrani family always struggled for the progress and development of Bannu division and no compromise would be made over the rights of this area.

He said his family got approved development projects worth billions of rupees for the area during last PML-N government led by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and also now from the present Federal government of Pakistan Democratic (PDM) led by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as well.

The deputy speaker expressed these views during meetings with delegations of elders, his party representatives and later during talk with local media at his house at Mewa Khel Surrani here.

Durrani said that the federal government had allocated huge funds for Bannu district which would help in resolving the long-standing issues of the area related to health, education and water supply projects.

He said a new road would be built from Indus Highway to Mianwali, adding, this road would help the local people to reach Islamabad in less time through Hakla-D.

I.Khan route of CPEC.

Zahid Akram said the backward and remote areas of Bannu would be brought on equal footing to the developed areas. The federal development projects would cater to all without discrimination, he added.

He said the people of the district had full confidence and trust in the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Durrani family due to their sincere efforts for the development and rights of the district at all levels.

The deputy speaker said the Durrani family always promoted the politics of values, adding that the Durrani family and JUI-F ended the years of backwardness of Bannu district and southern districts.

He said whenever the JUI-F came into power, it put the southern districts on the way to progress. Today, there were universities, colleges, hospitals in the southern districts.

On this occasion, former Tehsil Nazim Engineer Malik Ehsan Khan, JUI-F District General Secretary Haji Muhammad Niaz Khan, Information Secretary Maulana Aizazullah Haqqani, JUI-F leader Sardar Abdul Rehman, Malik Kashif Khan Kachozai, Aizaz Sorani, Bannu Press Club President Muhammad Alam Khan, General Secretary Omar Diaz Khan, Vice President Karimullah Khan and other leaders were also present.