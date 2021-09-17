NA offers Fateha for Syed Ali Geelani, Sardar Attaullah Mengal

The National Assembly on Friday offered Fateha for the departed souls of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, former Chief Minister Balochistan Sardar Attaullah Mengal, former parliamentarians Maulana Ghulam Sadiq, M Hamza, Javed Iqbal Cheema, mother of Aslam Bhootani and victims of Dir incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Friday offered Fateha for the departed souls of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, former Chief Minister Balochistan Sardar Attaullah Mengal, former parliamentarians Maulana Ghulam Sadiq, M Hamza, Javed Iqbal Cheema, mother of Aslam Bhootani and victims of Dir incident.

Maulana Abdul Abkbar Chitrali led the Fateha on the request of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar.