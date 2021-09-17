UrduPoint.com

NA Offers Fateha For Syed Ali Geelani, Sardar Attaullah Mengal

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 12:34 PM

NA offers Fateha for Syed Ali Geelani, Sardar Attaullah Mengal

The National Assembly on Friday offered Fateha for the departed souls of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, former Chief Minister Balochistan Sardar Attaullah Mengal, former parliamentarians Maulana Ghulam Sadiq, M Hamza, Javed Iqbal Cheema, mother of Aslam Bhootani and victims of Dir incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Friday offered Fateha for the departed souls of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, former Chief Minister Balochistan Sardar Attaullah Mengal, former parliamentarians Maulana Ghulam Sadiq, M Hamza, Javed Iqbal Cheema, mother of Aslam Bhootani and victims of Dir incident.

Maulana Abdul Abkbar Chitrali led the Fateha on the request of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar.

Related Topics

National Assembly Balochistan Chief Minister Syed Ali Shah Geelani Dir

Recent Stories

Preparation for Umer Sharif’s treatment finalize ..

Preparation for Umer Sharif’s treatment finalized: Zareen Umer

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan to become complete, invincible after comp ..

Pakistan to become complete, invincible after completion of Tehreek-e-Azadi Kash ..

24 seconds ago
 PEPA directs SC Housing Scheme authorities to re-s ..

PEPA directs SC Housing Scheme authorities to re-submit EIA report

26 seconds ago
 Back on the catwalk: live shows return at London F ..

Back on the catwalk: live shows return at London Fashion Week

28 seconds ago
 Huawei initiates Digitalized Green Pakistan in the ..

Huawei initiates Digitalized Green Pakistan in the World of Solar Power

19 minutes ago
 Chances of dispute between Hafeez, PCB no more

Chances of dispute between Hafeez, PCB no more

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.