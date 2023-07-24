Open Menu

NA Offers Prayers For Swift Recovery Of Ailing Former MNA

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 08:36 PM

National Assembly here on Monday offered prayers for the early recovery of esteemed former member, Syed Amir Ali Shah Jamote, who is currently battling illness and receiving medical care in the hospital

The house also extended their prayers for the swift recovery of Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani's father, who is presently undergoing medical treatment in the hospital.

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme, Shazia Marri requested the speaker National Assembly for offering the prayersThe prayer was led by MNA Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali.

