NA Passes Resolution Demanding Bhutto Be Declared National Democratic Hero
Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2024 | 10:02 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The National Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution urging the Federal Government to officially declare former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as a Shaheed and national democratic hero.
The resolution, moved by Shazia Marri, recognized that the trial and subsequent conviction of former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto were a gross miscarriage of justice.
The resolution saluted the struggles of Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and the Pakistan People's Party workers who sacrificed their lives to establish this truth.
It appreciated the determination with which President Asif Ali Zardari filed a presidential reference to reopen the case 12 years ago, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who single-mindedly pursued it.
The resolution lauded the Supreme Court of Pakistan for finally acknowledging and accepting the glaring injustice meted out to Shaheed Zulfiqar Bhutto 44 years ago in its judgment.
In light of the historic judgment of the court, the resolution demanded that the unjust verdict given in the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto case must be overturned.
It also called for conferring the highest civil award, Nishan-e-Pakistan, upon Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.
Furthermore, the resolution demanded the establishment of the Nishan-e-Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Award for workers and activists who have fought and sacrificed their lives for true democracy in Pakistan.
APP/zah-sra
