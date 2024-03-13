Open Menu

NA Passes Resolution Demanding Bhutto Be Declared National Democratic Hero

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2024 | 10:02 PM

NA passes resolution demanding Bhutto be declared national democratic hero

He National Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution urging the Federal Government to officially declare former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as a Shaheed and national democratic hero

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The National Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution urging the Federal Government to officially declare former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as a Shaheed and national democratic hero.

The resolution, moved by Shazia Marri, recognized that the trial and subsequent conviction of former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto were a gross miscarriage of justice.

The resolution saluted the struggles of Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and the Pakistan People's Party workers who sacrificed their lives to establish this truth.

It appreciated the determination with which President Asif Ali Zardari filed a presidential reference to reopen the case 12 years ago, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who single-mindedly pursued it.

The resolution lauded the Supreme Court of Pakistan for finally acknowledging and accepting the glaring injustice meted out to Shaheed Zulfiqar Bhutto 44 years ago in its judgment.

In light of the historic judgment of the court, the resolution demanded that the unjust verdict given in the Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto case must be overturned.

It also called for conferring the highest civil award, Nishan-e-Pakistan, upon Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Furthermore, the resolution demanded the establishment of the Nishan-e-Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Award for workers and activists who have fought and sacrificed their lives for true democracy in Pakistan.

APP/zah-sra

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Resolution National Assembly Prime Minister Supreme Court Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Democracy Nusrat Bhutto Government Court

Recent Stories

Adidas reports first loss in 30 years on Kanye fal ..

Adidas reports first loss in 30 years on Kanye fallout

16 minutes ago
 Global development rebounds post-Covid, leaving po ..

Global development rebounds post-Covid, leaving poor countries behind, says UN

16 minutes ago
 Putin says Russian nuclear weapons 'more advanced' ..

Putin says Russian nuclear weapons 'more advanced' than in US

16 minutes ago
 Dar receives congratulatory messages from world FM ..

Dar receives congratulatory messages from world FMs

16 minutes ago
 CS reviews measures to provide relief to people du ..

CS reviews measures to provide relief to people during Ramazan

16 minutes ago
 Weapon smuggling attempt foiled, weapons recovered

Weapon smuggling attempt foiled, weapons recovered

29 minutes ago
Bilawal greets nation on Punjab Culture Day

Bilawal greets nation on Punjab Culture Day

29 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reaffirms t ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reaffirms to ensure timely implementation ..

43 minutes ago
 Federal Minister of Interior and Anti-Narcotics Mo ..

Federal Minister of Interior and Anti-Narcotics Mohsin Naqvi visits FIA HQs

43 minutes ago
 Nasir Shah for expediting work on ongoing energy p ..

Nasir Shah for expediting work on ongoing energy projects

53 minutes ago
 Earthquake jolts KP and Islamabad

Earthquake jolts KP and Islamabad

45 minutes ago
 PM hopeful of Pak-Gulf trade to surpass $1 bn annu ..

PM hopeful of Pak-Gulf trade to surpass $1 bn annually

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan