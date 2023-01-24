NA Speaker accepts resignations of PTI more MNAs

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the speaker has given approval few days ago and sent the summary to the ECP for de-notification of the PTI lawmakers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2023) National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Tuesday accepted resignations of more 43 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s lawmakers in the lower house.

The latest reports said that the National Assembly Speaker approved the resignations and sent the summary to the Election Commission of Pakistan for de-notification of the PTI leaders.

The development took place just a day after the PTI announced to withdraw the resignations of 45 PTI MNAs and also approached the ECP with a request not to de-notify them.

The resignations of Sardar Talib Hassan Nakai and Muhammad Nawaz Allai were not accepted as they had moved leave applications.

Taking to Twitter, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary reacted to the development by saying that they wanted to return to the National Assembly just to remove Raja Riaz from office and role of the opposition leader.

He said the legislation had no importance for them.

“Shehbaz Sharif has now lost support of 172 members and is relying upon the lotas [turncoats] to save his government,” said Fawad in his tweet.

He also pointed out that 40 per cent of the seats of the National Assembly were now vacant due to the speaker’s move to save Raja Riaz.

He added that the country wasclose to pols now. The only solution lies only in the general elections,”.