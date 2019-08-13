NA Speaker felicitates nation on 72nd Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar congratulated the nation on the 72nd Independence Day on August 14 and said the day reminded us of the unforgettable struggle and sacrifices made by our forefathers so that future generations could live in freedom.

The speaker urged the countrymen to pledge for steering Pakistan on the path of prosperity and development.

He added that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah entrusted us with a sacred trust to transform Pakistan into a citadel of peace and a model for all other nations, said a press release.

He stated that August 14, was reminiscent of countless sacrifices rendered for establishment, defense and security of Pakistan.

The speaker also paid rich tribute to the martyred heroes of Pakistan.

He said this Independence Day was a reminder to solemnly stand with the Kashmiri brethren and sisters who were facing the brutalities of the Modi regime and the Indian Army.

He said, "We all stand with the Kashmir in these hours of atrocities and brutalities by the Indian Army in Indian Occupied Kashmir." "This Independence Day is the day of pledge to stand with the Kashmir when the Indian parliament unabashedly removed the article 370 and 35-A from Indian constitution ignoring all international pledges in the form of the resolutions of the United Nations."He said India would never be able to suppress the right of self determination of the Kashmiris and their struggle for freedom will result into their freedom from the occupation by the Indian regime."The speaker said, "on this Independence Day let us rethink about our plans, our actions and their outcomes for forging synergies in the best interest of our country and raising Pakistan to new heights of development. Let us pledge to double and renew our efforts at all regional and international levels to reaffirm our support for the Kashmiri people."